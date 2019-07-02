Cabinet approves removal of custodial sentences for possession of small amounts of marijuana

A proposal to remove custodial sentences for persons found to be in possession of 30 grams or less of marijuana, has been approved by Cabinet.

According to a release from the Ministry of the Presidency, Cabinet, after extensive discussions and reviews, approved the proposal to remove the custodial sentences.

“Possession remains an offence; however, persons will not be sentenced to terms of imprisonment as obtained in the past,” the statement read.

This is the first of several steps that government intends to take as it considers the recently submitted Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Report on the usages of marijuana, and in particular, usages by members of the Rastafarian community, whom the statement said, require it for use in their worship and sacrament.