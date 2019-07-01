$60M in roadworks for Wakenaam

PUBLIC Infrastructure Minister David Patterson said some $60 million will be allocated to fixing the main roads at Wakenaam, Region Three.

Minister Patterson, who made the disclosure on a visit to the island, said rehabilitative works on roads throughout the Essequibo island will commence soon.

“I think the road upgrade would be really, really nice since traversing the road, for me, from Maria-Johanna to Souci is a task, and it costs me $1,000 every day,” Teacher Nicola Harry said.

Soyinee Clarke, another resident of Wakenaam, who is looking forward to the upcoming works, said she is “very thankful”.

Meanwhile, Winston Browne enthusiastically uttered, “We in Mary Johanna, Wakenaam are so satisfied with this administration because we see the kind of seriousness within the administration.”

Minister Patterson said rain is the only challenge to the execution of the rehabilitation works.

“The biggest hindrance to that is the rain… The most difficult thing for the road is rain because if you put it down when the place is wet, it’ll come up back right away,” Minister Patterson said.

The rehabilitation of Wakenaam’s main roads is slated to commence at the beginning of the dry season. With respect to the electricity sector, Minister Patterson committed to the installation of an additional 20 LED [light-emitting-diode] lights on the island. This will complement the 60 LED lights that were erected on GPL’s poles throughout the island in 2018.

At the ministerial community engagement in Maria-Johanna, Minister Patterson was accompanied by his Cabinet colleague, Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, who spoke on numerous developments related to the health sector.

Meetings were also held at Leguan and Akili islands of Essequibo. (DPI)