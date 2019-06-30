Hamilton Green Cup concludes today at Den Amstel

FOOTBALL fans from all across the country will converge today at the Den Amstel Community Centre ground to witness the conclusion of this year’s Hamilton Green 9-a-side Inter-Ward Cup.

The final, which had to be rescheduled due to the inclement weather, is set and ready to provide football fans with riveting action to bring the curtain down on what has so far been an exciting tournament.

The action, which commences at 15:00hrs with play in the round of 16, will see the respective winners’ progress to the quarter-finals, semi-finals and the highly-anticipated final.

The winning team will take home $300,000 and the winning trophy, while the second placed finisher will collect $100,000 and a trophy.

In today’s opener, Mahaicony takes on Vreed-en-Hoop, before Soesdyke clash with Liliendaal. Mocha will engage Charlestown in the game to follow.

Pouderoyen then tackle Timehri, before Goed Fortuin square off against De Kindren.

Bourda Blues will then match strides with Sophia before host, Den Amstel Back Street, take the field against Zeelugt with Uitvlugt taking on Bagotville in the final game of the round.

The quarter-final matchups will see winner of game 1 versus 5; winner of game 2 vs 6; winner of game 3 vs. 7 and winner of game 4 vs. 8.

The four surviving teams will then meet in the semi-finals to determine the two finalists.

Among the sponsors so far are John Fernandes Ltd, A.H.L Kissoon, Techno Mills, Ready Mix, Sataur Gafoor, E.C Veira, BEV Enterprises, BK International, IPA, New Thriving, Ricks and Sari, E-Networks, Starr Computers, NAMILCO, Cummings Electrical, National Sports Commission, Star Entertainment, Alfro Alphonso, the Guyana Police Force, GuyOil, the Minister of State, the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Legal Affairs.