Cops destroy large ganja fields in Berbice River

POLICE in Berbice, last week, destroyed several fields of cannabis cultivation at De Veldt and Fort Nassau in the Berbice River.

Police said that on Thursday between 04:00hrs and 16:00hrs, ranks of the Guyana Police Force conducted a narcotics eradication exercise at De Veldt and Fort Nassau ,Berbice River ,during which they found four fields of cannabis cultivation with about 10,500 plants ranging between six inches and six feet in height, with an estimated weight of 5,250 Kilograms.

A nursery with about 20,000 seedlings, five camps and about 100 Kilograms of dried cannabis were also found. The entire area was photographed and the plants, camps and dried cannabis were all destroyed by fire. No arrest was made.

Meanwhile, ranks in Berbice were on roadblock duty on Weldaad Public Road, on Friday, when at about 23:30hrs they observed a Georgetown-bound vehicle stopped before the said roadblock and shortly after, two males were seen in a nearby street with two large bags. When challenged, the men dropped the bags and escaped.

The bags were checked and found to contain 13 parcels of cannabis. A further check nearby also revealed nine more parcels of cannabis. The illegal, compressed narcotics have a combined weight of 123 pounds. The vehicle was searched but nothing illegal or unlawful was found. The driver of the vehicle is in custody assisting with the investigation.