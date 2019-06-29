Fighting inequality

THE history of this society where multiracial groups settled is one that saw engagements of relationship built on systems of inequality. Those who ascribed to themselves the notion of superiority set out and ensured systems, including actions, were put in place to keep the designated inferior in “their place”.

Man in his infinite wisdom will fight against any form of oppression, marginalisation and domination, even as some among him would apply the lowest of instinct to deny, dominate and oppress. Such has been the relations of man overtime, resulting in conflicts that have been marked with successes in toppling systems of injustices, replacing and fortifying them with systems built on justice, equality and fair play.

Guyanese, particularly Afro-Guyanese, just over a month’s time will join with their fellowmen of Britain and the British Commonwealth in celebrating Emancipation Day, when chattel slavery through proclamation was ended. This meant that Africans who were once enslaved were now legally free from the yoke of domination/bondage and being treated and seen no longer as sub-human, inferior.

In a relationship of such nature, in addition to having some impact on economic relations and the sourcing of labour, would have also impacted co-existence among major forces where one was conditioned for centuries to think it had to look down on the other, and the other look up to it. The progress towards equalising relationships in the socio-economic and political spheres between these two groups (Europeans and Africans) was not without several hiccups, conflicts and flare-ups. It should be said such is not uncharacteristic in human relations, where competing interest and demand for equity are considered premium.

Where the society has seen the grit and determination of Africans in establishing life after slavery, creating what is known as the Village Movement, which had within a system of self-government, guided by rules, that members of the community were required to adhere, ensured order, equality, and deliberateness in the approach to their development. Conversely, their European counterparts, in the government, plantations/estates, merchant-class and other areas in the socio-economic and political spheres, had to accept that Africans were equally deserving and must be allowed to participate in development of the wider society.

There can be no pretense that the forging of the new relationship would have been seamless, of which there are several documentations, through the lens of various participants and analysts of the era that are easily accessible and can verify the claim being made here. Our focus today is to seek to impress upon the society, that having reached this far, such progress was made not only possible from these experiences, but the institutions/systems put in place to protect and advance the gains. With emancipation that came via proclamation it meant non-acceptance of the practice of this abominable system and everything that flows therefrom must come to an end. At a human-relations level, it requires the treating of each other as human beings. As such, the inalienable right to be treated as equal, with dignity and respect, where such was denied, in whatever form, those who fought to ensure its respect were doing so with the protection of the law that they are no longer enslaved or sub-human.

This fight to protect and deepen what emancipation sought to achieve continues onto today. In tracing the evolution of this nation, it will be seen that groups fought against other systems of oppression such as indentureship and colonisation. Where the African community is credited with establishing a system of local government in the villages, this later guided local government authority nationally, and aided in influencing the fight for internal self-government.

Emancipation means different things to different people. In our society where the concept is associated with the freedom of a people, who for centuries fought against their enslavement, this freedom continues to be defined and refined based on the evolution taking place in society that all are equal and should be treated with dignity and respect. Ensuring the realisation of freedom of the institutions of State, given that the State is responsible for the sovereignty and protection of the people, must ensure through laws and practices that freedoms of man, which today are guided by universal declarations, charters and conventions are not only ratified, but implemented through laws, policies, programmes and practices. The achievement of emancipation 200 years ago is not an end to itself, but the catalyst of a process to bring about freedom in every form. And until every man, woman and child can have the protection, surety and enjoyment of his or her inalienable right, the principle that informed the struggle saw this major achievement in 1838 is still relevant and applicable today.