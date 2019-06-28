SWS is back!

–slated for HJ Waterworld Sunday!

SWS (Sun, Water & Sand), the Cooler Beach Party is back with a bang, and slated to go down Sunday at HJ Waterworld!

This event replaced the annual ‘Jamzone’ activities a few years ago, and was created by one of Guyana’s leading entertainment companies, Hits and Jams Entertainment.

However, this year, Jamzone is said to be returning, and SWS will be the kick-start and launch party of what is expected to come in August.

The fun starts at 13:00hrs sharp, and tickets cost $2000. Persons can also purchase a crew package for three for $3000 at the HJ Box Office at 206 Lance Gibbs Street, Queenstown.

The party is expected to have a variety of beach games, hookah flavous and drink specials for persons to come out and enjoy a relaxing day with their friends and families.

With every purchase of a group package, you will have the opportunity to enter a grand Jamzone three-in-one summer promotion to win a motorcar among other ‘kool’ prizes.

Jamzone 2019 is said to comprise a moving j’ouvert, a mega-concert featuring numerous Dancehall artistes, and a cooler fete slated for August 16, 17 and 18 respectively. More details on its return will be announced at SWS this weekend.