Ryan Crawford Turf Club horse race meet set for Monday

DESPITE the inclement weather, connections of the Ryan Crawford Memorial Turf Club (RCMTC) will go ahead with the planned one-day horse race meet set for Monday, at the club’s facility Alness Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Six races are carded for the day with the feature event being the Three-Year-Old animals over 1300 metres for a winning purse of $240 000 and trophy.

The animals classified J and Lower are set to race over a distance of 1000m for a first prize of $200 000 and trophy.

The winner of the 900m race for Two-Year-Old horses will take home $150 000 and trophy.

There is the L1 and Lower 1000m contest for pole position takings of $100 000 and trophy.

The L2 and Lower race is another 1000m affair for a winner’s take of $80 000.

A L3 Unclassified event for animals over 1200m carries a first prize of $60 000 and trophy.

A number of sponsors are on board including Banks DIH Limited, Colin Elcock and Attorney-at-Law Rajendra Poonai SC.

Entries will close today and interested person can still contact Marcel Crawford Jr on 678-5342 or 696-9009.