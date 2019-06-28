Republic Park man in court on $2M embezzlement charge

CHIEF Magistrate Ann McLennan, on Thursday, remanded a 27-year-old man to prison for allegedly embezzling $2M from his former employer.

Kavindranauth Rambajue of Suddie Housing Scheme, Essequibo, appeared before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Particulars of the charge alleged that Rambajue, on August 21, 2018, at Republic Park, East Bank Demerara, while being employed as a clerk or servant of Amir Samad, allegedly fraudulently embezzled $2M, which was taken into his possession on behalf of, or, on the account of, his employer.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Gordon Mansfield, strongly opposed the granting of bail to Rambajue since he could be considered a flight risk. Mansfield disclosed to the court that the defendant was arrested by police at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) while attempting to flee to Jamaica on June 25, 2019.

According to reports, Rambajue was employed by the victim for five years. The victim would regularly write cheques in the name of the defendant who would encash same and return the money

However, on August 21,2018, Samad wrote a Republic Bank Limited cheque in the sum of $2M in the name of Rambajue and handed it over to him. Rambajue encashed the cheque and was never seen again. The victim reported the matter to the police. Rambajue, who was on the run from the police was arrested at CJIA by police since his passport was blacklisted.

The Chief Magistrate upheld the prosecution objection and remanded Rambajue to prison. The matter is transferred to the Providence Magistrates’ Court for July 4,2019.