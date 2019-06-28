Personality of the week | Selector André

WHILE entertainment comes in many forms, music is one of the most common accross the globe. The young, old and in-between enjoy music of different genres as a form of entertainment.

This week’s personality is not a maker of music, but a creator of music mixes that entertain the relevant crowd.

André Sargeant, popularly known as ‘Selector André’, has been passionate about music and entertainment from a very young age.

In an interview with ‘The Buzz’, André said that his love for the industry dates way back to his primary school days. He said that he was an athlete, specifically in the areas of sprint running and cricket.

During his years of training, he said, he would always have music in his ears as a means of comfort. His collection of CDs started since then.

When André started secondary school, his music career spiked. He told ‘The Buzz’ that he played for school parties throughout his secondary school years, and in 2005 added ‘Selector’ to his name, and started playing with different sound systems, as he realised that was where his passion lies.

“I realised I liked what I’m doing when I was supposed to write back Maths at CXC, because when I wrote it, I got a Grade 4. I was attending classes, and I also had my first play-out in a next country. And I put that play-out over writing back my Maths. Up to this day, I still have that Grade 4,” André jocularly said.

He said that music kept him going through all these years, and he will remain committed to the art, because it is what he loves, and truly enjoys doing.

Though inspired by many, especially others in the the industry, André said his true inspiration comes from ‘The Most High’.

“My inspiration comes from God firstly, ‘cause I grew up in the church with a praying mother, and the love of music makes it better. I always like listening to the radio and watching music videos, and seeing and listening how the DJs do their thing,” the young Selector said.

His advice to other youngsters like himself is to always pray and follow their heart, and don’t give up.

“Things don’t always happen with the same speed that you might expect it to happen with. So, chase your dreams, and always practise, because practice makes perfect.”