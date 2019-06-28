New army officers take oath, receive instruments

IT was another rewarding moment for 52 of the 55 newly-commissioned officers of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), on Thursday, when they individually took the Oath of Allegiance and received their Instruments from Commander-in-Chief of the Disciplined Forces, President David Granger at a simple ceremony at The Baridi Benab, State House.

Chief-of-Staff of the GDF, Brigadier Patrick West, sat with the President and paid keen attention as the new officers from the regular and reserve, who have now bolstered the Officer Corps of the Army, swore or affirmed, to bear true faith and allegiance to Guyana; support the defence of the State against all enemies while honouring and upholding and preserving the Constitution of Guyana without fear or favour, affection or ill will. The state commission not only places special trust in loyalty, courage and good conduct, but also constitutes an appointment of officers in the GDF, from the date as specified in the respective instruments.

The newly-commissioned officers comprise 28 of the Standard Officer Course (SOC) No. 50, and 27 of the Reserve Officer Course No. 16. They are now vested with the legal authority and privileges to function as officers of the GDF, in accordance with Article 13:01 of the Defence Act. As provided for by the Guyana Defence Force Regulations 22 of 1974, all officers of the GDF are required to take an oath before the President. They will now be deployed to various army locations across the country.

Having been conferred with their Instruments of Commission, the new officers were warmly congratulated by the Commander-in-Chief, even as he reminded them of the “rite of passage” which now makes them each, “an officer of the state”.

“Your commissions are not certificates merely to mark the successful completion of a training course. They constitute the lawful licence for you to exercise authority as officers of the Republic,” he reiterated, as he had done in a written congratulatory message, on Wednesday, for a Commissioning Parade which was held at D’Urban Park, Homestretch Avenue.

Such a commitment demands trust, loyalty and good conduct and requires of each officer to exercise dutiful diligence and discipline and to demonstrate obedience to his or her superiors.

Noting that officers are challenged to uphold the motto of the Colonel Ulric Pilgrim Officer Cadet School: “I serve Guyana.” Officers are required, by their conduct to exemplify the School’s maxims – Courage, Discipline, Honesty, Loyalty, Steadfastness and Worth. President Granger charged the newly-commissioned officers with the stewardship of the force. He urged that they be as courageous, competent and committed, as those who, 50 years ago, boldly defended our motherland.

Expounding on the events of that period, President Granger recalled that the suppression of the Rupununi Rebellion and the defence of the New River Zone in 1969 had exemplified the GDF’s military proficiency.

“Today, we celebrate the force’s operational capabilities which were based on supreme courage, superior organisation and superb training. Guyana’s military history recounts that rebels seized control of the Rupununi Region – an area larger than the Republic of Costa Rica. It was in an attempt to secede from Guyana and establish an independent republic in January 1969,” the President recollected.

A Guyana Defence Force task force launched an operation to neutralise rebel positions in the north and south savannahs and restore central government authority throughout the region. The force was obliged to launch a lightning strike seven months later, in August 1969, against foreign intruders who attempted to seize the New River Zone – an integral part of Guyana’s territory that encompasses 15,540 km2 – an area that is larger than Puerto Rico. The force again sprang into action, successfully expelling the foreigners thereby ensuring the sovereignty of our government over its territory, the President further recounted.

“Guyana remains a unitary and indivisible state because of the courage, competence and commitment of the Guyana Defence Force in these operations. These operations involved intelligent planning, intense training and innovative tactics. We pay tribute, today, to the leadership of those who suppressed the Rupununi Rebellion and defended the New River Zone – 50 years ago.

“These operations demonstrated the Defence Force’s ability to respond to the threats of rebellion and territorial incursion. Their successes vindicated the efforts exerted, at the time, on developing a well-trained and highly-talented corps of officers and soldiers,” he added.

Delivering the vote of thanks on behalf of his colleagues, the newly-commissioned officers, and the GDF, was Best Graduating student of SOC 50, Second Lieutenant Jehu West.

Among, those present at the ceremony were Quarter Master General, Col Godfrey Best; Commandant of the Guyana People’s Militia, Col. Paul Arthur; Commander Engineer Corps Col. Paul Beaton; training officers and other officers of the GDF, relatives and friends of the new officers and other invited guests.