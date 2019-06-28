New Amsterdam woman jailed for trafficking ‘coke’

– vicious dog guarding cocaine did not prevent search & cordon by cops

A ferocious dog tied to a bed frame in which cocaine was concealed, did not prevent law enforcement officers from arresting Abiola White, and instituting a charge of trafficking in narcotics, to which she pleaded guilty before Senior Magistrate Alex Moore at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court.

White, 52 of Asylum Street, New Amsterdam was sentenced to one-year imprisonment, with a fine of $200,000.

Prosecutor, Police Corporal Winston Poliah, said, on June 18, last, ranks from the anti-crime patrol of Central Police Station, headed by Superintendent Wayne De Heart, conducted a cordon and search exercise at St John Street, New Amsterdam where it was observed that there were several males and a lone female. The female, Abiola White claimed to be assisting the occupant in the lower flat of the building.

But, as White accompanied the police ranks into the house, the policemen were confronted by a ferocious dog, which was tied to an old iron frame, with an old refrigerator door on top.

White managed to subdue the dog, before ranks discovered a small cubic container, in the bed frame, containing several pieces of whitish rock-like substances suspected to be cocaine.

The middle-aged woman was taken to Central Police Station where she was charged.

Meanwhile, police also arrested Gordon Bruce, the occupant of the lower flat. He pleaded not guilty to the charge of trafficking in narcotics and was granted $50,000 bail, and is expected to return to New Amsterdam Court, August 10, for a report.

Further, Tyrone Griffith, Amzad Kubir, Leon Woolford, Emil Clarke and Clement Spooner, were charged with being at a place where persons resort for the purpose of smoking illicit drugs. They were granted $10,000 bail each, and the matter was sent to the Chief Magistrate for reassignment, since Magistrate Moore recused himself, due to his relationship with Spooner.