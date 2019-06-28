Mackenzie Sports Club AGM and Elections set for tomorrow

THE Mackenzie Sports Club will tomorrow stage its Annual General Meeting and Elections from 17:00hrs at the MSC Lounge.

Incumbents, president Avery Trim and general secretary Marlon Pearson are expected to deliver their reports to the membership while there will be no financial report in the absence of the treasurer John Trim who is overseas.

The MSC remains the oldest club to be serving the community of Linden, since it was established in 1956 at the present location on Greenheart Street, Mackenzie.

Membership of this club has dwindled due to the fortunes of the bauxite industry over the years but there is hope that this once live-wire centre for sports in Linden would again become the eye for sports in the mining town.

Over the past two months the club’s Committee of Management has been clamouring for the members to pay up their monthly subscription dues, to ensure they are eligible for participation in the business of the meeting but the response has been slow.

However, it is expected that the members will get involved. The important elections will take place after the meeting tomorrow.