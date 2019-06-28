Jagdeo floats foreigner for GECOM chair

…still thinking about names on rejected lists

OPPOSITION Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo has stated that he is also looking within the international community for names to present to the President for the selection of a new Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairman.

On Thursday, at his weekly press conference, Jagdeo also said that he is willing to work towards coming to a consensus on the list of names when he meets with the President.

These developments come as the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) recently urged Guyana’s political leaders to come to a compromise regarding the holding of elections following the court’s decision to uphold the no-confidence vote against the government.

Directly related to this is the absence of a GECOM Chair as the CCJ also ruled that the process of the appointment of the now resigned Chair, Justice James Patterson, was flawed. Both political leaders have since corresponded with each other indicating their interest to meet.

They are expected to agree on a list of six persons which meet the criteria of the post from which President David Granger will select one individual.

Jagdeo said, on Thursday, that he is “prepared to engage on a one-on-one” with the President and has already started the process of soliciting new names. “I’m hoping to meet with the President, particularly on this matter,” he said. “We’re prepared to explore bringing names from outside of Guyana because as far we look, you can submit names from the Commonwealth.”

During the period of late 2016 to mid-2017, Jagdeo had put forward three lists amounting to 18 names, which were rejected by the President. Jagdeo has received criticism in light of several names on the lists being identified as individuals with varying degrees of baggage related to political affiliation.

The Head of State had made clear, in 2017, his interest in individuals with no political affiliation and the general characteristics of honesty, integrity, faithfulness, and diligence. He had also requested and reviewed the curricula vitae for the individuals nominated but had cause to eventually appoint James Patterson to the post.

Although the President utilised Article 161 (2) of the Constitution for guidance in his actions, the CCJ ruled that the process was flawed as both the Opposition Leader and the President must first come to a consensus on the list of six before it is submitted to the President and a Chairman is selected. This time around, Alliance For Change (AFC) Leader, Khemraj Ramjattan, has asked the Opposition Leader to take matters seriously and not to dump six names on the President and expect him to make a choice.

According to Jagdeo, he will not be approaching the matter in this manner. “I don’t intend to dump six names on the President,” he said, indicating that he has no issue with coming to a consensus on the six names.

But, even so, it appears as if the Opposition Leader is still considering putting forward some of the same names from the previously rejected lists. “We’re hoping that he would have had the 18 names and that he’s prepared to say if any of the 18 names are acceptable,” he told reporters even as he noted that he is still seeking out other options.

Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) General Secretary, Lincoln Lewis and Political Scientist, Dr. David Hinds have already weighed in that to put forward names already rejected by the President would be “polarization” and would “prejudice the process before it starts”.

Meanwhile, former GECOM Chairman, Dr. Steve Surujbally believes that the selected Chairman should be a person with a “track record of integrity” and someone who will be “fair to all parties concerned”.

With the selection of a GECOM Chair being only part of the journey towards new elections, the two leaders still disagree on the importance and relevance of the holding of house-to-house registration prior to elections. Jagdeo maintains that house-to-house registration is “not mandatory” while the President believes that it is needed for the credibility of the list and the inclusion of all eligible voters.

Several leaders in the private and public sectors have implored the two to maturely come to an agreement which falls within the best interest of all Guyanese.