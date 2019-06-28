Hott wheels up for grabs Sunday

–at Freemasons grand bingo & show @ D’Urban Park

FRIENDS of the District Grand Lodge of Guyana will be hosting a grand show and bingo on Sunday afternoon at the D’Urban Park.

The event is expected to be fun-filled, as several prizes, including a car and a few motorcycles, will be up for grabs.

There will also be over 50 straight games, with cash prizes starting from as low as $20,000, and going right up to over $20M.

In addition to the game, attendees will be entertained with live performances from local and international artistes.

One of the organisers of the event, Claude Merriman, said that the bingo is a fundraising activity to aid in the construction of a new Masonic Temple.

This temple, it is said, will serve as a meeting place for Freemason Lodges in Guyana, and as a place for community activities.

According to Merrimam, members of The Grand District Lodge of Guyana S.C, are Freemasons under the Scottish Constitution.

“It is the umbrella organisation for Scottish Freemasonry in Guyana. Scottish Freemasonry is an organisation that promotes principles of charity, mutual beneficence and brotherly love among its members,” he said, adding:

“The body does not do any fundraisers, but membership does fundraising activities under the banner of ‘Friends’ of The District Grand Lodge of Guyana Scottish Constitution.”

This bingo is one of their many fundraisers, the proceeds of which will all go towards a worthy cause.

Tickets for the show cost $2000, and can be bought at any Church’s Chicken or Royal Castle outlet, or at National Hardware Limited.