Guyana set to host IKD Caribbean Cup late August

… Several Caribbean islands; South American nations expected

GUYANA is expected to host several Caribbean Islands and neighbouring South American countries this August at the International Karate Daigaku (IKD) Caribbean Cup.

Organisers, the Guyana Karate College (c/o Shuseki Shihan Frank Woon-A-Tai 9th Dan) are already putting systems in place for the event, which is scheduled to be held from August 23 to 25 at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Caribbean teams that are expected to participate include Antigua, Barbados, Grenada, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St Kitts and the Grenadines, St Lucia, St Vincent and Trinidad and Tobago and the host nation, Suriname, French Guiana and Venezuela from South America.

The tournament, which was first hosted in Trinidad and Tobago in 1976 then in Guyana two years later, was recently hosted by Jamaica (2016) and Barbados (2018).

PACKED SCHEDULE

Over the three days, a total of 196 events, inclusive of the finals will be held. Guyana is expected to field a large team, given that the age of participants ranges from eight to 50 years old.

Karatekas will compete in individual kata and kumite, team kata, kumite and embu.