Fundamentals key to Warriors’ success in Commonwealth Cricket League

THE WEST Coast Warriors Cricket Club are sticking with the fundamentals, which have propelled them to a dominant start in the Commonwealth Cricket League currently underway in New York.

The Guyanese side sit comfortably on top of the 24-team points table with 12 points (six wins from six games). Tomorrow they will play the Pacban Cricket Club (a team made up of players from Pakistan and Bangladesh).

Pacban have won two of their three games so far.

Player/coach of the Warriors, Yutesh Avi Dhanpaul, who has been instrumental with bat and ball in several of the victories, said that the players have stayed humble in their executions during the early games.

“Our players just stick to the basic and they adapted really fast to these type of wickets. The wicket here is more bouncy and it plays faster.”

In their most recent victory, last Sunday against Spring Valley CC, the Warriors (made up of both local and overseas-based Guyanese) romped to a nine-wicket win.

Balbinder Shivpersaud, exploded again. The Zeeburg Sports Club cricketer has been in dominant form, having scored four consecutive half-centuries. It was, however, skipper Rajin Rahaman with his medium pace bowling, who won the man-of-the-match award.

Spring Valley won the toss, but could only muster 133-7 from their 30 overs as Rahaman nabbed 4-20 from six overs. Anil Sookdeo supported with 2-21. Jay Masspeht led the batting side with 52.

In reply, Shivpersaud blasted another quick-fire half-century. His unbeaten 58 propelled the Warriors to victory in 18.3 overs. R. Khan supported with 33, while Dhanpaul added 29 unbeaten runs.