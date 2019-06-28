Freedom Family at it again!

–with several events slated for July

AFTER hosting several successful events across Guyana, the Caribbean and beyond for the year, Freedom Family is not yet done with 2019.

Four party events are set for July already, in four of Guyana’s towns, namely, Bartica Linden, New Amsterdam and Georgetown.

These events are carrying the name ‘Liquorish fah Soca’, a concept party that the entertainment company launched here in Guyana last year.

COMPANY CEO Marlon Jacobs, better known as ‘Freedom Boss’, told ‘The Buzz’ that he had to bring back the event this year, as it was one that was well supported last year by patrons all across Guyana.

“Last year, ‘Liquorish fah Soca’ was hosted on Marriott beach, and we saw patrons from all over the country supporting,” Jacobs said, adding:

“The event saw over 5000 in attendance. So, due to the tremendous support, we’ve decided to include other regions in the promotion, which is my second time doing a promotion of such a nature. So far, the feedback is tremendous, and all four regions are projected to be sold out.”

Ticket prices will vary in each region, Jacobs said, and early-bird tickets will be available from July 1, 2019.

‘Freedom Family’ made their debut in 2014, when they hosted a party dubbed ‘Freedom’ at Club Monaco.

Since then, they have been contributing significantly to the entertainment fraternity, and the night-life activities in Guyana and further afield.