Brathwaite fined again

(CMC) – ALL-ROUNDER Carlos Brathwaite will part with 15 per cent of his match fee after being found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during West Indies’ defeat to India here Thursday.

It is the second time Brathwaite has found himself in trouble with umpires in the tournament following a similar violation in the England match earlier this month.

While bowling the 42nd over of the India innings, the 30-year-old protested a wide called by the umpire, in violation of Article 2.8 of the ICC Players code relating to “showing dissent at an umpire’s decision during an international match”.

There was no need for a formal hearing after Brathwaite admitted to the breach and accepted the sanction.

Brathwaite was also slapped with one demerit point, adding to the other one received earlier this month in the England match.

West Indies went down by 125 runs to India at Old Trafford to see their World Cup dreams vanish.

Brathwaite had a match to forget, leaking 33 runs from three overs of medium pace before making just one, as West Indies collapsed for 143 in pursuit of 269 for victory.