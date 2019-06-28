…..59-year-old Tuschen man gets 16 years for raping woman

MAHADEO Dasrat known as ‘Bahhagee’ was, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, sentenced to serve 16 years behind bars by Justice Brassington Reynolds at the High Court, for raping a 25-year-old woman.

Dasrat, of Tuschen Old Road, East Bank Essequibo, was, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, found guilty of raping the 25-year-old woman on April 11, 2017, in the county of Essequibo, by a 12-member mixed jury.

On Thursday afternoon, a victim impact statement was read in court by probation officer Nichole Foo.

The victim in her statement pointed out that the incident had left her feeling disgraced, since Dasrat took away her virginity and now she was afraid that no man would marry her because her innocence was lost.

” I went through a lot of pain and was afraid that he would have chop of meh head” were the words of the victim.

According to reports, the victim was robbed at knife point by Dasrat, who also raped her during the ordeal.

“ I want the court to sentence him” the victim said as she demanded justice.

Dasrat’s attorney, Rabindra Mohabir, during mitigation, told the court that his client was employed as a water fetcher at the Uitvlugt Sugar Estate and was the sole breadwinner for his family.

The attorney explained that his client was the father of one and the grandfather for two minors.

Dasrat, the attorney said, worked to maintain his wife and grandchildren, who were solely dependent on him.

State Prosecutor, Seeta Bishundial, in her address, informed the court that Dasrat was convicted and served a sentence in relation to the robbery matter in the case.

Justice Reynolds, before sentencing Dasrat, said ” It is a very bad season for older men,” as he made reference to another case where a 66-year-old man was sentenced to 19 years’ imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl.

The Judge started at a base of 20 years but deducted four years since Dasrat was the sole breadwinner for his family and his absence would affect his family. An additional one year was deducted since Dasrat had shown remorse and had told the court “I’m very sorry” when he was convicted.

Dasrat was sentenced to serve 16 years’ imprisonment for his crimes.