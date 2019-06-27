Trophy Stall honours Foster, Haniff

THE hard work, commitment and visionary leadership of two of Berbice outstanding cricket administrators were recognised by the popular Trophy Stall and its management.

President Hilbert Foster and administrator Angela Haniff were presented with a plaque each for their remarkable achievements over the years. Trophy Stall’s managing director, Ramesh Sunich, stated that the contributions of the duo played major roles in the current status of Berbice cricket.

Foster, who founded the Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club (RHTY&SC) in 1990, has served as Secretary/CEO for over 20 years and has spearheaded the transformation of the club into Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation.

Under his leadership, the RHTY&SC hosted over 700 activities per year, produced numerous cricketers for Berbice, Guyana and several for the West Indies.

The club is also the one in Guyana to have a female team, and in 2004, 2005, 2009, 2010 and 2016 won the GCB Club-of-the-Year Award. It is also the only youth and sports club in Guyana’s history to have ever received a National Award.

Foster also spearheaded the restoration of the Lower Corentyne Secondary School in 1990-1992, the Area ‘H’ Ground in 1996 at the cost of $20M and the construction of the Hugh Desmond Hoyte Memorial Playfield in 2017.

The energetic Foster has also single-handedly raised over $35M in cash and kind for the BCB, firstly as Chairman of the Special Events Committee under the presidency of his elder brother Keith from 2008 to 2014 and as president of the BCB from February 2018 to present.

Foster in 2011 received the National Sports Personality Award from the National Sports Commission and the Medal of Service from the Government of Guyana earlier this year.

Haniff currently serves as the administrator of the BCB and is one of the main advisers to Foster. Haniff in the early 1990s joined the BCB under the presidency of the late president Leslie Amsterdam, AA.

She became the first female in Guyana’s cricket history to hold an executive position when she was elected assistant secretary to the veteran Carl Moore.

Under the presidency of Keith Foster, she was elected as secretary and over the years has served on several BCB sub-committees.

Both Foster and Haniff expressed gratitude to Sunich and Trophy Stall.