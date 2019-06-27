Teen killed at Matthew’s Ridge

UPDATED:

Police are investigating the death of an 15 year-old boy whose lifeless body was discovered at Matthew’s Ridge on Thursday morning.

Dead is Joseph Bumbury. Reports are that the teen and his cousin were attacked by other persons last night.His cousin is currently hospitalised with stab wounds at the Pekera Hospital.

Reports are that a passerby discovered the teen’s body close to the shop.The young man’s death left the community in shock as he was described as a quiet person.

Two persons have been taken into police custody as investigations into the matter continue.