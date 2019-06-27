Green Generation/Government on board with AP Invitational 

THE Government of Guyana is showing its support for athletics by throwing its weight behind the Aliann Pompey Invitational scheduled for July 6 at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

While several Government organisations have stepped forth, Ministry of Communities, through its Green Generation arm, is the biggest contributor to the athletics mega event.

Coordinator at the Public Affairs Department of the Ministry of Communities, Danielle Campbell-Lowe indicated the values of Green Generation that align with the Aliann Pompey Invitational.

“The Ministry is in its third year of sponsoring the Aliann Pompey Invitational and part of our rationale is that we believe sport and sanitation have a hand-in-glove effect because of the fact that we need athletes who operate in an environment that is clean and wholesome so that they can perform to their best,” Lowe noted.

In addition, through the Green Generation programme, Ministry of Communities made the Leonora area where the track is located ‘a green area’ where Aliann Pompey was also a part of a tree-planting exercise. The area was also declared a litter-free zone as the Ministry of Communities aims to continue their Green Generation movement.

Meanwhile, National Sports Commission and Ministry of Education are also on board with the event in a major way with Director of Sport, Christopher Jones, noting that events such as these indicate the diversity of a nation that can accomplish great things.

Aliann Pompey also noted that the support shown by Government is overwhelming and has allowed the event to grow into the success that it has become.

The Aliann Pompey Invitational is scheduled for a 15:00hrs start with an opening ceremony expected at 16:00hrs.