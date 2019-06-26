90 bags of ‘unhealthy’ flour seized

THE Government Analyst Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) has seized almost 90 bags of flour from several shops as part of an ongoing campaign against repackaging of the staple under unhealthy conditions.

According to a GAFDD statement, its inspectors scrutinised several retail firms in Georgetown and on the lower East Coast corridor, where the repackaging practice is prevalent.

The GAFFD release also noted that smaller quantities of the repackaged food item are offered for sale to the public, in unlabelled plastic bags.

The Food and Drug Department said the prevalent practice violates the country’s Food and Drug Act (Chapter 34:03) and the Food and Drug Regulations Section (18) (1) and Part (6) (2) of the 1971 Food and Drug Act.

“Importers and distributors who persist in repackaging under insanitary conditions will leave the department with no other alternative than to rescind their licences/permits to repackage and/or import wheaten flour in 45Kg bags,” the release warned.

The GAFDD promised that similar exercises will be conducted nationwide by enforcers of the National Food and Safety Control Committee, who will be authorised to carry out the implement action against wrongdoers, in their respective regions.

The department advised the public to purchase flour in properly-labelled bags, to help protect their health and safety.