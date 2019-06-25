NATI win Berbice YBG National Schools Basketball Festival Regionals final

KADEEM Dover proved why he is rated as one of Guyana’s best U-17 players when he shot New Amsterdam Technical Institute (NATI) to a four-point win over Berbice High School in the final of the Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools Basketball Festival, which was played on Sunday in the Ancient County.

The combo guard, who finished as the competition’s most valuable player (MVP), scored 21 points in the 34-30 win.

Jeremy Williams finished with 12 points for NATI.

Timothy Harris with eight points and Charles Williamson with seven were the main scorers for Berbice High.

Both schools have gained automatic entry to the School Festival, which is scheduled to start this Sunday at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

The tournament is sponsored by Edward B. Beharry & Company Ltd, Banks DIH LTD, ExxonMobil and National Sports Commission.