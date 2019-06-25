Guyana looking to close Gold Cup campaign today with win

… Johnson calls for more investment in the local game

By Rawle Toney in Kansas City (Compliments of Let’s Bet Sports)

TODAY, Guyana will play their final game in the 2019 Gold Cup against rivals Trinidad and Tobago at the Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

That game, according to head coach Michael Johnson, will bear no consequence on Guyana’s showing at the confederation’s marquee tournament, but rather will provide opportunities for more members of the senior men’s national team to be seen.

After two games (against USA and Panama), Golden Jaguars conceded four goals, while scoring two, while their opposition, Soca Warriors, had eight goals scored against them, while failing to find the back of the net.

“It’s easy for me, we’re enjoying this moment, and a number of the players have done themselves some justice. We’re talking about Neil Danns, we’re talking about Terence Vancooten. The team will change drastically for our last game,” Johnson said following his side’s heartbreaking 4-2 defeat to Panama at the FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio on June 22.

Johnson spoke about what the Gold Cup means to a number of the players on the national side, telling reporters “there are a number of opportunities and that’s one of the things this tournament brings – an opportunity for a number players to put themselves on a global map for clubs who may be interested in many of them.

“I would like to also think that we have done a lot of people proud. It was great to walk around the stadium and hear the cheers,” said the former Jamaican International.

IT’S BIGGER THAN FOOTBALL

“We’ve had the opportunity to put Guyana on the global map and that has been great, but now it’s time for the Government to step up,” Johnson proclaimed, while answering a question about the impact about Guyana’s representation at the Confederation’s top tournament.

Being his usual candid self, the country’s head coach for their senior men’s national side said, “It’s time for investment into sport, it’s time for the opportunity for youngsters now, who hopefully will be galvanised by the Gold Cup, seeing players that they know, players that they associate with, and hopefully this will help so many issues … there are so many interesting stories that are bigger than just this moment.”

Johnson continued, “… and this is what the emphasis really needs to be on … how do we sustain being a regular at the Gold Cup going forward; because we don’t want to just be a one-hit wonder. We want to be back here and (to be) improving over time.

“We’re realistic. It’s great to be here, we knew it was going to be tough, but now there is serious investment that needs to be going into sports and there will be some conversation between the powers-that be, to ensure that this is not just a one-off.”

EXPECT DRAMATIC CHANGES

In the game against Panama, Johnson made some changes to the line-up from the USA game in Minnesota, going with Dutch League import Torrell Ondaan, while Samuel Peter Cox wore the captain’s armband. Out from the previous game were: Brandon Beresford and Keanu Marsh-Brown.

Though some pundits questioned why the former Jamaican International didn’t make some changes in the defence as well; changing Jordan Dover, his starting 11 was good enough to outplay Panama for the entire first half.

Looking ahead to the game against Trinidad and Tobago, Johnson posited, “I can tell you that our team will change dramatically for our final game … so there are a number of opportunities still to come, and that’s what a tournament like this one brings – opportunities for players to really put themselves on the global map.”

The team held their first training session in Kansas City on Monday at the Swope Soccer Village, where they worked on more tactical awareness for the Trinidadians.

Yesterday, at the Children’s Park Stadium in Kansas City, the side went through a light session in anticipation of their game against Trinidad tonight.

It is expected, based on Johnson’s reasoning, the likes of Pernell Schutlz, Ronayne Marsh-Brown, Kadell Daniel, Daniel Wilson, and goalkeeper Alex Murray will see some playing time.