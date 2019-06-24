Wortmanville cleared of mosquitos

RESIDENTS of Wortmanville, in a collaborative effort with the Mayor and City Council’s Vector and Rodent Control Unit, hosted a larvicide spray operation on June 22 following complaints of mosquito infestation.

Chief Environmental Health Officer Carl Dey said a formal request was made to the council for a clean-up exercise with the assistance of the vector control section.

“It is a larvicide exercise where we will be treating the mosquito larvae in the drains and water in yards,” he said.

On Saturday, residents of the area came out and assisted with the cleaning of drains, requesting their yards to be sprayed and lending a helping hand where necessary. They were also advised of the dos and don’ts to prevent mosquitoes from breeding and the proper maintenance of their environment.

The larvicide used is Aquatain and a total of 45 drums were purchased at a cost of $1million to cater for several communities to benefit from this exercise. Dey further explained that Aquatain is an environmentally friendly choice as opposed to dieseline, which was previously used to get rid of mosquito larvae, and is harmful to aquatic life, humans and plants.

The exercise, which began a few weeks ago, saw Tucville benefitting from the same exercise. Alexander Village is next to benefit. (DPI)