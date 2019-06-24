Miss World Guyana contestant wants to transform digital landscape

KIMBERLY Adams, a quarter-finalist in the Miss World Guyana 2020 pageant, has officially launched her ‘Beauty With A Purpose’ initiative, with the goal of transforming the digital landscape of Guyana.

The initiative, named ‘Future Guyana’, was designed to tackle the issues of brain drain and lack of innovation in the country by establishing accelerator programmes geared at providing equal and accessible opportunities in the information technology field.

“While education is a fundamental element in the overall path of progressing this sector, it is incomplete. Our students must be equipped with the appropriate resources and opportunities after the education leg,” Adams said.

As she went on to explain: “The structure of the community is one that hopes to enforce social change by creating an initiative driven by the people. The ‘Future Guyana’ community consists of two key elements: The resource network and volunteer network.

The resource network is comprised of businesses and organisations willing to lend their resources and time towards our accelerator programmes. This may include office space, mentorship, equipment-sharing and so forth. Our volunteer network is made up of like-minded individuals with a passion for the industry, and a drive for change.

They have access to the resource network for assistance with designing and launching these accelerator programmes.”

The ‘Future Guyana’ community, Adams said, has since established a few resource partners among them Nexus Hub Inc., the University of Guyana Robotics Club, and Sites.gy.

“We look forward to expanding this network and developing well-thought-out programmes for our students and visionaries,” Adams said.

Having worked in the Blockchain field for the past four years, Adams emphasised the socioeconomic impact technology can have on a country, and has since become an advocate for emerging technologies in developing nations.