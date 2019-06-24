GBA starts encampment of U-16 and juniors

– Lennox Daniels strengthens team

THE Guyana Amateur Boxing Association (GBA) has stepped up preparation for the Caribbean Schoolboys and Junior Tournament with the holding of weekend encampment of Under-16 and Juniors.

The encampment commenced on Friday, June 14, approximately two months before the regional tournament.

GABA president Steve Ninvalle disclosed yesterday that boxers are being housed at the National Gymnasium and are being prepared by a battery of coaches inclusive of the vastly experienced Lennox Daniels.

Daniels joins Sebert Blake, Clive Atwell, Winston Pompey and Clifton Moore as those responsible for whipping the team into shape. The Caribbean Schoolboys and Junior tournament is scheduled for the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall from August 16 to 18.

The tournament started in Guyana in 2016 and Guyana has won the title ever since. However, with invitations for this year’s tournament being sent out to powerhouses Panama, Puerto Rico and The Dominican Republic, the local association has seen it prudent to raise the level of preparation of the locals.

“We are happy that Mr. Daniels could have taken time out of his busy schedule to give back to the sport. He contacted us expressing his willingness to assist in Guyana retaining the Caribbean title. He has a wealth of knowledge and is an asset.

We would also like to extend gratitude to Mr. (Clive) Atwell, (Winston) Pompey, (Sebert) Blake and (Clifton) Moore for making the sacrifice and putting the preparation of the youths before many of their personal responsibilities and obligations, ” Ninvalle said.

The GABA head added that the association has secured the service of a sports psychologist to work along with the locals.

“So far, those encamped have been screened by a doctor and were afforded their first session with a sports psychologist. Our intention is for the psychologist to have weekly interaction with the squad with the hope of having the best physically and mentally fit team represent Guyana.”

Ninvalle used the occasion to thank Director of Sport Christopher Jones for allowing the use of the Gymnasium for the encampment which runs until August 18.