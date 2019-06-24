Burn victim seeking overseas treatment

NINETEEN-YEAR-OLD Kevin Delph who was severely burnt is seeking advanced treatment overseas.

Delph sustained second and third-degree burns across 70 per cent of his body, when a kerosene stove which he was using to make dinner, exploded on him.

“Kevin has been hospitalised since and though he is cared for by an amazing team of doctors in Guyana, he is unable to receive the advanced treatment necessary to recover,” said the Saving Hands Emergency Inc (SHEA) foundation in a Facebook post.

Delph’s only hope for survival is a medical transport to the United States of America, where he can receive state-of-the-art treatment.

SHEA Charity has accepted Delph’s case and has secured the necessary treatment which he so desperately needs.

“We are currently in the process of coordinating his medical transfer, but we need your help. Please donate and help us save this young life,” said the foundation.

Persons who are interested in donating towards the cause can do so by visiting the SHEA website at: http://savinghandsemergencyaid.org/kevindelph.

The SHEA website and their Facebook “go fund me” are the only fundraisers for Delph. If persons donate through any other means, they are putting themselves at risk for fraud.

SHEA is a publicly funded charity which is managed by volunteers. One hundred per cent of all donations are allocated to patient-care.