It is unfortunate that persons who are not supporters of this government are finding faults with everything

Dear Editor,

PLEASE permit me space in your newspaper to respond to letters published in the three dailies, namely: Kaieteur News captioned, “Urgent appeal for MOPI to fix key Berbice roads”; Guyana Times, “MoPI must fix Black Bush Polder Road immediately” ; and Stabroek News, “Ministry neglecting major road problems in Berbice,” all written by one Zamal Hussain, lamenting the state of the Black Bush Polder roads and blaming the APNU+AFC coalition for the state of these roads and lack of street lights in some areas in Berbice.

I would like to state categorically, that Hussein’s rank politicking is convenient, since on the very MoPI website, there is the government’s record of rehabilitating and constructing roads and bridges across the country and not only in government’s supporters’ communities.

Since the APNU+AFC came into office, it has seen this country’s crumbling infrastructure as a main priority. For example, the East Bank Berbice Road, a 25-mile stretch of road from New Amsterdam to Lightown village. From as far back as 2009, residents have been staging protests against the deplorable condition of the road. In 2012, the frustrated residents blocked the road amidst a heavy downpour of rain, even refusing calls by the police to clear the roadway. There was deafening silence from the then PPP/C government. Following many protests over the years from angry, fed up residents, in 2013 protesting residents decided that enough was enough and again blocked the thoroughfare, yet their cries fell on the deaf ears of the uncaring PPP/C government.

Fast forward to 2019, the East Bank Berbice residents are currently enjoying the $1.2Billion asphalted road with attendant culverts, guard rails, signage and street lights; a total of 120 LED lights and lighting fixtures were installed between Stanleytown and Everton Village.

So, for Hussain to cry about roads and street lights in Berbice, he must know that government has already allocated and Cabinet has approved in excess of $578 million in contracts to be awarded for the rehabilitation and construction of roads across the country. It’s my belief, due to all of the mess the government inherited from the PPP/C administration, it is now working across the country to improve roads in all communities, and surely Black Bush Polder will be included.

It is unfortunate that persons who are not supporters of this government are finding faults with everything, but if you are looking for faults and faults only, that is what you will surely find. It is amazing how some people would not recognise development, even when it is hitting them in the head.

Regards

Ceion Rollox