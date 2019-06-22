Wanted bulletin issued for suspect in 2018 Boxing Day murder

A WANTED bulletin was, on Friday, issued for 22-year-old Samuel Chase of John Lewis Street, Angoy’s Avenue, Berbice in relation to the murder of 25-year-old Karl McDonald, known as ‘Karlie’ or ‘Donno’.

McDonald succumbed at the New Amsterdam Hospital shortly after he was stabbed to his abdomen during a fight which ensued between his cousin and the suspected assailant at High Dam, Angoy’s Avenue. It is alleged that the fight ensued over a young lady.

The incident occurred just after 18:00hrs on Boxing Night, 2018, as residents of that community were celebrating the festive season at a nearby Barbecue and Lime.

According to the mother of the deceased, Lorraine McDonald, one of her nephews had a relationship with the suspect’s ex-lover and as a result, there was an argument between the two on Christmas Night.

“My second son went to talk to the boy [suspect] whom he hit. The boy went away and returned up at the Barbecue. He saw my nephew with the girl and he fired a chop, but my nephew ran away. He then go to my second son, but that one ran away too. Karlie, my eldest boy, then chucked him, telling him to rest he self. It was then, he fired a chop with the cutlass, sending Karlie backwards into a nearby trench,” the woman related.

By the time public-spirited persons pulled McDonald out of the trench, his entrails were protruding and he was gasping for breath. Although he was quickly rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital, doctors told family members that despite their best efforts, he succumbed as the injuries were complicated.

McDonald was described as a quiet person who was never involved in fights during his school years. However, his mother is of the opinion that because the attacker did not get her nephew or her second son, he retaliated and attacked her eldest child.