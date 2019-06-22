First Lady commissions Exxon’s FPSO vessel, Liza Destiny

-vessel ready to set sail for Guyana

The first oil production vessel to be placed in Guyana, Liza Destiny has been officially dedicated by First Lady, Sandra Granger and the floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) is preparing to set sail to these shores.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), on Saturday , at a ceremony at the Keppel Shipyard in Singapore, the First Lady in her remarks recognised the importance of this project and industry to Guyana.

“I think it is a fitting name (Liza Destiny) … because we are talking about destiny, we are talking about the long-term and we are talking about vision – not only the production but also the process and what comes behind it. It is my hope that this ship will bring to us the people of Guyana, not only physical prosperity, but greater cohesion, greater development and of course the sustainability of our country, and its people and culture,” the First Lady said.

According to the tradition and naming protocols, the dedication of the vessel is usually performed by a woman who is termed the “godmother of the vessel” to bestow good luck and divine protection over the ship and all who sail aboard.Also accompanying the First Lady was Director of the Department of Energy, Dr. Mark Bynoe.

The Liza Destiny is expected to arrive in Guyana in September for the start of oil production for the Liza Phase 1 project in the Stabroek Block in early 2020.

ExxonMobil’s Upstream President Liam Mallon acknowledged the correlation between the name of the floating, production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, the “Liza Destiny” and ExxonMobil’s intent to partner with the country over the long term.

Mallon said “it will provide value to Guyana and ExxonMobil for the long term. Our destinies, therefore, have been and will continue to be linked to Guyana in the future.”

It was highlighted that Liza Phase 1 is an international project with significant local participation with more than 1000 Guyanese involved. This venture involves completion of the FPSO and four subsea drill centres with 17 well.

The Liza Destiny FPSO was transformed from the oil tanker, “Tina”, a VLCC (Very Large Crude Carrier) built by Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea. The contract for its conversion was awarded to SBM Offshore in July 2017.

Quoting an OilNow report, the DPI also noted that the dedication ceremony marks the final stage for the Liza Destiny as it prepares to sail to Guyana next month. Final work is being completed and several checks will be performed over the next few weeks.

The Liza Destiny has a production capacity of up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day and an overall storage volume of 1.6 million barrels. During normal operations, there will be at least 80 persons living and working onboard the vessel. 24 Operations and Maintenance Technicians, who are currently being trained in Canada, will return in 2020 to support work on the Liza Destiny.

The vessel is designed to produce up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day and will have associated gas treatment capacity of approximately 170 million cubic feet per day and water injection capacity of around 200,000 barrels per day. The converted VLCC FPSO will be moored in water with a depth of 1,525 meters.