ExxonMobil U-14 Girls action commences today

THE female aspect of the ExxonMobil U-14 Secondary Schools football tournament will commence today at the Ministry of Education ground.
Four matches are carded in the event which is also sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health, under the Chronic Disease Unit, and Demerara Distillers Limited under the Pepsi Brand.
Fixtures:
Girls U-14
10:00hrs Ann’s Grove vs Tucville
10:00hrs Lodge vs New Campbellville
10:50hrs East Riumveldt vs St Stanislaus
10:50hrs St Mary vs Charlestown
Boys U-14
12:00hrs Dolphin vs St Stanislaus College
12:00hrs Carmel vs Marian Academy
12:50hrs President’s College vs Uitvlugt
12:50hrs Brickdam vs Golden Grove
13:40hrs Cummings Lodge vs Charlestown
13:40hrs St Mary vs North Ruimveldt (Multi)
14:30hrs Plaisance Orphanage vs Annandale
14:30hrs Richard Ishmael vs Ann’s Grove
15:20hrs New Campbellville vs Lodge
15:20hrs Kingston vs East Riumveldt
16:10hrs Tutorial vs St John’s
16:10hrs Queenstown vs Tucville