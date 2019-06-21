ExxonMobil U-14 Girls action commences today

THE female aspect of the ExxonMobil U-14 Secondary Schools football tournament will commence today at the Ministry of Education ground.

Four matches are carded in the event which is also sponsored by the Ministry of Public Health, under the Chronic Disease Unit, and Demerara Distillers Limited under the Pepsi Brand.

Fixtures:

Girls U-14

10:00hrs Ann’s Grove vs Tucville

10:00hrs Lodge vs New Campbellville

10:50hrs East Riumveldt vs St Stanislaus

10:50hrs St Mary vs Charlestown

Boys U-14

12:00hrs Dolphin vs St Stanislaus College

12:00hrs Carmel vs Marian Academy

12:50hrs President’s College vs Uitvlugt

12:50hrs Brickdam vs Golden Grove

13:40hrs Cummings Lodge vs Charlestown

13:40hrs St Mary vs North Ruimveldt (Multi)

14:30hrs Plaisance Orphanage vs Annandale

14:30hrs Richard Ishmael vs Ann’s Grove

15:20hrs New Campbellville vs Lodge

15:20hrs Kingston vs East Riumveldt

16:10hrs Tutorial vs St John’s

16:10hrs Queenstown vs Tucville