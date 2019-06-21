All set for official practice

THE lights are green for today’s official practice session of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) Drag race meet.

According to president Rameez Mohamed, yesterday, the club underwent the final phase of track preparation work in anticipation of tomorrow’s event.

“What we did is a little bit of (drag) strip work to ensure that the final phase of preparation for tomorrow’s event (is covered). We also added a few more crowd control measures as well, as we get ready to host the event.”

“All in all, I think we are going to have a great event on our hands. From what we have been hearing in the press and on the road people are really excited.”

“In addition to that, the White GTR is expected to be in competition. The guys had some issues last time around but it was up here today (Friday) and it was running well.”

The GMR&SC head reminded that all persons competing tomorrow must walk with the relevant safety gear before they are allowed to participate.

“You, the competitors need to understand that even though you might be registered, you still need to come with the right safety gear – that’s helmets, and what’s not. We are serious about this and we will not allow you to race without it.”

Admission to the June 23 event stands at $500 for kids and $1 000 for adults with action beginning at 10:00hrs.

Other sponsors are Platinum Car Show, Supreme Bets, R. Kissoon Contracting Services, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Del Ice Co., Mohamed’s Enterprise, B.M. SOAT Auto Sales, Prem’s Electrical, E-Networks, Motor Trend, Nexus Machine Shop, Power Line, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, WindJammer Hotel, Cyril’s Taxi, A&R Jiwanram Printery, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Special Auto, First Class Auto Spares and Sales, GT Tuners, West Coast Customs Washbay, Tropical Shipping and Imran Autoworks.