Spiritualist remanded for raping woman he claimed had ‘bad omen’

A self-proclaimed spiritualist who allegedly raped a 23-year-old woman whom he claimed had a bad omen in her, was on Thursday remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan after making an appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Dion Liverpool of Mackenzie, Linden was not required to plea to the charge when it was read to him.

Particulars of the charge alleged that Liverpool on June 2,2019 at Linden engaged in sexual penetration with the woman.

The matter was heard in camera and Liverpool was remanded to prison. The matter was transferred to the Linden Magistrate’s Court for June 26,2019.

According to police reports, Liverpool and another man went to the victim’s home to give her a ‘spiritual bath’ because he surmised that she had a bad omen on her.

It is alleged that when the men arrived at the home, Liverpool pulled out a deck of cards and told the woman to pick one and place it on part of her body.

The victim complied and when she took the cards out, Liverpool showed her two beetles, which he claimed came out of her body.

It is alleged that Liverpool told the woman that the insects are a sign that something bad was going to happen to her.

A few minutes later, Liverpool forced himself onto the victim and raped her without using protection, which he claimed would release the bad omen. His friend, also allegedly raped the woman.

The woman became fearful and reported the matter to the police and Liverpool was arrested. The police are still on the hunt for his co-accused.