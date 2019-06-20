Man gets life sentence for murder of Linden bus driver

Kerry Cromwell was today, Thursday June 20,2019, sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Linden bus driver Alvin Lorrimer, who was shot and killed during a robbery in 2016.

The sentencing was handed down by Justice Navindra Singh at the Demerara High Court.

Last month, a 12-member mixed jury had found Cromwell guilty of murdering Lorrimer on March 21, 2016 on the Linden Bus Park, Georgetown. Senior Counsel Stanley Moore represented Cromwell while prosecutors Abigail Gibbs and Tuanna Hardy represented the state.

When the matter was called on Thursday morning, a probation report was tendered in court in favour of Cromwell for sentencing.In mitigation, Cromwell’s attorney told the court that his client is the father of two and comes from an underprivileged community.

Prosecutor Gibbs, in addressing the court, explained that Lorrimer was a loving father and a caring husband and his death had traumatized his wife.The deceased was the sole breadwinner and his death left the family facing financial constraints.

Gibbs also told the court that Cromwell is no stranger to the count since he was charged for narcotics and escaping from the Lusignan Prison in 2017.” I ain’t kill nobody, I’m innocent. I ain’t know what these people talking about,” Cromwell told the court as he maintained his innocence.

The defendant pleaded with the court for mercy since he is the father of two minor children. Justice Singh reminded Cromwell that Lorrimer was also a father, whom he shot and killed.

In handing down his sentence, Justice Singh considered Lorrimer was killed during a robbery and a gun was used.Cromwell will become eligible for parole after serving 50 years.

The Cromwell family, upon hearing the sentencing, ran out of court and began crying loudly. According to reports, Lorrimer was shot while he was standing outside his bus at the Linden bus park in the city, seeking passengers; Cromwell was seen by an eyewitness as the shooter.

Lorrimer was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) and later succumbed to his injuries.During the trial, the eyewitness who is a policeman, testified and confirmed that indeed Cromwell was the shooter.

The policeman testified that he was standing in the compound of Parliament Buildings and that he saw when Cromwell approached Lorrimer, shot him, and escaped on a waiting CG motorcycle.