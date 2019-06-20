Autopsy reveals Cummings security guard was not murdered

AN autopsy done on the body of Cummings Electrical security guard, Keegan Boston, 60, who was found dead at work on Sunday, revealed that he died as a result of blunt trauma to the head, which is consistent with a fall.

The security guard was found dead in a hut at his 83 Garnett Street, Campbellville Georgetown worksite. The autopsy was conducted on Wednesday.

Reports are that the man was last seen alive about 23:00hrs on Saturday last while executing his duties.

However, Boston was found dead in the hut at about 06:15hrs on Sunday, by an electrician attached to the company and in the presence of another security guard, who was supposed to relieve Boston of his duties.

According to the security guard, he realised something was amiss when he kept calling out to Boston for him to open the gate, but he did not get a response.

After several minutes, the electrician decided to scale the fence and made the gruesome discovery.

An alarm was raised and the police were summoned to the scene.