New administration building for City Hall

CITY Engineer, Colvern Venture, is currently liaising with permanent secretary of the Ministry of Communities, Emile Mc Garrell, to finalise figures for the construction of a new administrative building for the City Council.

Georgetown Mayor, Ubraj Narine, has indicated that such relocation plans are progressing, and that shortly, the tender documents would be publicised so that interested contractors can have the opportunity to submit bids.

Plans are in progress to relocate all staff members currently housed in the City Hall building. The staff in the City Treasury Department will be relocated to the Human Resources Department, Information Technology Division and City Engineer’s Building.

The mayor said he is grateful for central government’s support which will allow the administrative staff of the council to be properly accommodated. He further noted that a proper working environment is critical for workers’ welfare and is necessary for improved production and productivity.

Just recently, Narine highlighted that fungus is taking over the walls and ceiling of the Treasury Department. This resulted in at least one employee becoming “terribly ill”. He told city councillors that the employees in that department are working in an unhealthy environment, and that many of them are risking their lives by doing so.

The Treasury Department is responsible for administering the affairs of the City Council, including the collection of all revenues. Its functions also include making all payments on behalf of the municipality.

The Kitty Market has been housing the staff of the Stabroek Market, and the plan initially was to have the Treasury Department relocated there also.

“An employee fell terribly ill on Tuesday and the cause was attributed to the state of the office currently. An inspection is being done right now, and is expected to be completed shortly,” Public Relations Officer, Debra Lewis had informed.