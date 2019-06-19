More opportunities for small miners

..as “historic“ Bartica mining lottery is completed

EVEN as a third mining lottery has been undertaken, the authorities are continuing to ensure that more opportunities are readily available for small miners

According to a release from the Ministry of Natural Resources, the body, in cooperation with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), on June 14, continued the distribution of mining lands in Bartica, and surrounding areas, via the mining lottery initiative.

Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, who supervised the mining lottery addressed the applicants who were present, noting that that lottery, which was the third for 2019, was historic, and deemed it a further fulfilment of the Government’s promise to make mining lands available to deserving small miners.

The ministry said that Trotman understands the importance of mining in the Bartica community and continues to seek to make more opportunities readily available to small miners.

Minister Trotman also highlighted that the lottery is two-fold, serving as district specific to ensure that persons living within the district are given first preference in the activity, and also to cater for persons outside the district.

Persons at the latest lottery were awarded lands from the five mining districts of Berbice, Potaro, Mazaruni, Cuyuni and Rupununi. There was a total of 138 blocks available, and, on completion of the activity, all applicants present were awarded one mining block each.

Minister Trotman expressed gratitude to the assiduous staff of the GGMC whom the ministry noted, continued to ensure that his vision for small miners was completed. Mining lotteries were, so far, held in Georgetown and Port Kaituma.