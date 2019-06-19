Man pleads not guilty to careless driving

FORTY-EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Trevor Franklin of 383 Mandela Avenue, Georgetown, appeared on Tuesday before Principal Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Providence Magistrate’s Court, charged with careless driving.

Franklin, who was not represented by counsel, pleaded not guilty to the offence.

It is alleged that on Friday, May 3, 2019, Franklin drove PWW 9573 in a careless manner along the Bagotstown Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

The matter was adjourned for Wednesday, June 19, 2019, when statements will be presented.