GTT targets over 150 men for Prostate Cancer screening

OVER 150 men across Guyana will benefit from a post Father’s Day Prostate Cancer screening initiative being sponsored by the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph (GTT) Company.

According to a press statement, GTT hosted a brief session at its Main Office where a Memorandum of understanding was signed by the Men’s Health Unit, several Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs), Cancer Foundations and several GTT Pinktober sponsors.

After signing the MoU, the company distributed 150 vouchers to the stakeholders, who will further give them to men, over 40 years old, who satisfy specific criteria.

GTT’s Health and Wellness Business Partner, Diana Gittens said the goal of the initiative is to promote prostate screening and raise prostate cancer awareness across Guyana. She explained the voucher allows for one free Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) screening and is followed by a doctor’s consultation with the patient.

“Those who will benefit from these vouchers will be identified by the various NGOs, cancer foundations, sponsors and the men’s health unit. However, we are hoping that men like security guards, bus and taxi drivers, labourers and administrative staff who are unable to afford the PSA test will be the ones reaching out for these vouchers; especially if they have a family history of cancer,” Gittens said.

She said the voucher includes a doctor’s visit and not only screening, since it is believed that many men are reluctant to visit doctors. “This provides the opportunity to request information and share about other health conditions they may be experiencing. GTT cares and we think that the best gift we can give to our fathers, especially our indigent fathers, is the access to healthcare,” said Gittens.

The health and wellness business partner encouraged all Guyanese men to do the prostate cancer screening, since early intervention is proven to save lives. Among those receiving vouchers were the Guyana Cancer Foundation, the Giving Hope Foundation, the Prostate Cancer Foundation, Cancer society of Linden and Berbice, Impressions, Republic Bank Guyana, Mix FM and Ansa McAl to name a few.

Founder of the Giving Hope Foundation, Dr. Latoya Gooding commended GTT for executing such an initiative, since she believes many males are at risk of getting prostate cancer. “I have seen many males die due to prostate cancer. This initiative is trying to prevent prostate cancer especially if they detect it early, they can start treatment early,” said Gooding. Men are encouraged to reach out to the various organisations to see if they are eligible to obtain one of the vouchers.