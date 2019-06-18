CANU seizes 171.5 kilos of cocaine, 543.2 kilos cannabis in 2018 – Annual Report

– Results in 32 cases filed before court

A total of 171.58 kilograms of cocaine, 543.256 kilograms of cannabis and 532.8 grams of ecstasy were seized by the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) last year, according to a summary of the recently released report.

Further, the agency seized 304 grams of heroin, 100 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 39 grams of cannabis seeds in 2018.

It was noted that a total of 82 snap operations were conducted in 2018 as against 47 in 2017.

Many of these operations were conducted in several administrative regions and resulted in the seizure of narcotics, arrests and prosecution of traffickers as well as the seizure and subsequent forfeiture of their assets.

The report stated that for those operations that were conducted in Regions one, two and nine, the officers were deployed for the duration and these operations required careful planning and proved to be costly.

However, it was noted that some of these operations were successful while others enable the officers to have a better understanding of the environment in which they will have to operate in the future.

CANU’s Deputy Head Mr. Leslie Ramlall stated in the report that in 2018, the Unit benefitted from a number of local and overseas training.

“The Unit was also engaged in several training sessions that focused on the development of Officers. This was necessary since all of the officers interact with members of the public that are leaving or entering our ports and as such it is imperative that they continue to portray that positive image of Guyana. Additionally, several Officers would have completed the First Responders Training as well as photography,” he said.

Additionally, the unit noted that a total of 32 cases were made in 2018 as against twenty 22 for 2017. This resulted in 61 persons being charged and 14 convictions thus far. Several cases from 2018 are still pending.

“CANU’s performance in 2018 has been very laudable. From all indications, there is a fear among narco-traffickers to continue operating openly or with little apprehension because of the Unit’s performance during 2018. The determination to continue dismantling drug traffickers and drug trafficking groups/organizations in Guyana through the seizure of narcotics and assets belonging to traffickers have certainly been effective,” CANU’s Deputy Head underscored.

It was also noted that the unit worked even closer with the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) and Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) to prosecute narco-traffickers and money launderers.