BAL teams up with GMR&SC for Drag Racing round two

BEHARRY Automotive Limited (BAL), the official distributor of the most popular brand of vehicles, Toyota, has teamed up with the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC).

The company, an avid supporter of motorsport here especially circuit racing has shifted its focus to drag racing, specifically round two of the National Championships set for this weekend.

The company yesterday handed over its commitment through its representative Leon Hazel to GMR&SC’s Cheryl Gonzalves.

On receipt of the sponsorship, the GMR&SC committee welcomed back Beharry, who has been a long-standing supporter of circuit racing locally.

“We are thankful to Beharry Automotive Limited for coming onboard with us for this second instalment of drag racing locally,” vice-president Hansraj Singh said.

He continued, “We have shared a very fruitful partnership with the company in the past and we are glad that it now extends to drag racing.”

“All in all, I think track ‘prep’ should be wrapping up now to ensure that we are set and ready for testing. Persons have been going up there since last week but we have an official practice on Saturday.”

Admission to the June 23 event stands at $500 for kids and $1 000 for adults with action beginning at 10:00hrs.

Other sponsors are Platinum Car Show, Supreme Bets, R. Kissoon Contracting Services, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Del Ice Co., Mohamed’s Enterprise, B.M. SOAT Auto Sales, Prem’s Electrical, E-Networks, Motor Trend, Nexus Machine Shop, Power Line, Jumbo Jet Auto Sales, WindJammer Hotel, Cyril’s Taxi, A&R Jiwanram Printery, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Special Auto, First Class Auto Spares and Sales, GT Tuners, West Coast Customs Washbay, Tropical Shipping and Imran Autoworks.