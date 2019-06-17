‘Yoga Day’ session promotes holistic health

SCORES of persons were encouraged to focus on achieving holistic health when the Indian High Commission hosted its fifth annual International Day of Yoga at the Everest Cricket Club, Georgetown, on Sunday.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word ‘yoga’ is derived from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

“Yoga connects the body, mind and spirit,” Yoga Instructor at the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Agnela Patil explained to the Guyana Chronicle, adding: “It is about physical health, mental health and spiritual health.”

On Sunday, scores of persons, young and old, gathered at the Everest Cricket Club to participate in a yoga session, which included exercises and presentations on the art form.

Speaking with members following the session, the High Commissioner of India to Guyana Venkatachalam Mahalingam said that yoga is a total workout of body and mind.

Combining the exercises done with breathing and meditation ultimately leads to relaxation, the ambassador said.

“Yoga is for all,” he affirmed, while confirming that “yoga is for young and old, men and women, sick and healthy and yoga is even there for pregnant women.”

Every year, June 21 is celebrated as International Day of Yoga, since being so declared by the United Nations (UN) in 2014.

In Guyana, however, the high commissioner noted that the High Commission uses the closest Sunday to observe the grand day, so as to attract wider participation.

Another International Day of Yoga will be held at the Indian Arrival Monument, Palmyra, Berbice, on June 23 at 10:00hrs.