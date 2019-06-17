Guyanese man gunned down in Venezuela

A Golden Fleece, Essequibo Coast family is mourning the loss of a 51-year-old man who was killed in Venezuela on Saturday during the course of a robbery.

Dead is 51-year-old Mukesh Rampersaud.The former Golden Fleece village resident was living in Venezuela for over 10 years. The incident occurred in Ciudad de Guayana, Venezuela.

Relatives of the man received a call on Saturday morning from a friend in Venezuela, who informed them of the tragic news. According to a relative, he was told that the shooting occurred around 0300hrs on Saturday morning. He said he was told that Rampersaud was shot several times to his head during the course of a robbery.

“We get a call saying that he died and he was shot, we didn’t get the truth of the story but all we know is that he died and they said it was a robbery, we are trying to get information, but the bossman he was working with is calling for one million Guyana dollar to bury him,” the relative said.

Relatives said that the man worked in the gold mines in Venezuela and would usually transact business for his boss man. Family members are fearful of venturing across the border to uplift his body.

“We can go but the crime situation is frightening, we really don’t know how to get the body but we are receiving calls from numerous persons about his death and we don’t really know who really to trust, it seems like the persons who ever robbed him took his phone and is going through his contacts and calling people,” another relative claimed.

The relatives are calling on relevant authorities to assist them them in ferrying the man’s remains to Guyana.(Indrawattie Natram)