97 complete hinterland scholarship programme

— graduates return to serve respective communities

NINETY-SEVEN students from the Hinterland Scholarship Division in the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs have successfully completed the Secondary Education Programme and will soon be pursuing bigger dreams.

The Scholarship Division held its annual graduation exercise Wednesday last at the Umana Yana, Kingston, where students received certificates and trophies for consistent academic performances.

Minister within the Ministry, Valerie Garrido-Lowe and Permanent Secretary Alfred King were among other staff, relatives, friends and well-wishers present to congratulate the graduates.

During the feature address, Minister Garrido-Lowe noted:

“It is very pleasing that we are sending skilled persons into the respective regions to better their communities… human capital development is a front burner subject of any government’s agenda. Our government is proud of the fact that we have been allocating much more resources towards this cause, and is evidenced in the way we approach development in Guyana.”

The minister reminded the graduates that Guyana is on the cusp of economic transformation and the role every citizen plays is paramount.

“We need more educators, health workers, professional agriculturists and business people. The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs has been tirelessly doing its part and will continue to push harder for real-time development of our peoples.”

Over the past two years, Minister Garrido-Lowe has been championing several sustainable economic development projects in the various regions and she took the opportunity to challenge the young people to pursue higher education.

“We need technical and qualified people to carry out these initiatives to the highest level.”

Quoting from the Nobel Prize winner for Physics, the renowned Albert Einstein who once said, “Education is not learning of facts, but the training of the mind to think.”

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament (MP) and Ministerial Adviser Mervyn Williams challenged the graduates that “having achieved what you have achieved, I believe it is imperative that you pay keen attention to Einstein’s admonition; you are now at a stage where you must train the mind to think.”

He also reminded the graduates that “the world is an open space; the world is an open place and the opportunities are yours and your government will continue to support you as it has supported you through your secondary education.”

Reflecting on the years that are now behind them, Amisha Ramdin of St. Ignatius Secondary, said: “I am grateful for the scholarship that I was awarded, it came as a surprise to me… and now five years have [sic] passed. I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to my success.”

Shanoya George, of Plaisance Secondary School said, “A big thank you to the government for its continuous support, both financially and for providing us with the things that were requested and for the things that were given to us, which were seen as convenience [sic] to us.”

The Hinterland Scholarship Department under the watchful eye of Senior Welfare Officer Rosamond Daly continues to play a meaningful role in students continuing to demonstrate marked performances. Resada Hack, of Bartica, attended Queens College in 2018 and earned 16 grade ones, three grade twos and one grade three.

In addition, Khadeeja Kissoon of Aranaputa Valley attended the J.C. Chandisingh Secondary School and earned 10 grade ones, six grade twos and one grade three; Vishal Narine from Bartica earned 13 grade ones and one grade two, having attended the Anna Regina Multilateral School.

Six hundred and eight students are currently enrolled in the programme across all 10 administrative regions. (DPI)