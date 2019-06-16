Tech seminar enlightens students on future of jobs

WHEN considering the future impact of technology on teaching and learning, its impact on the economy, society, and workplaces changes and students of this generation must adopt since many jobs will become obsolete in the future.

This is according to School of the Nations teacher, Tiffany Ochasi, following a recent class tour at STARR Computer, Brickdam, Georgetown office.

Thirty students benefitted from the formal and informal technology seminar.

According to the teacher, the students are in a privileged generation that benefits from technological advancements, as such, they must be educated on the impact of these technologies, especially in the job market, as they educate themselves.

She explained that gone are the days when almost everything was done manually, and now many live in the time when a lot of work is taken over by machines, software, and various automatic processes.

In this regard, Ochasi said artificial intelligence has a special place in all the advancement made currently.

Artificial intelligence or AI, she said, is nothing but the science of computers and machines developing intelligence like humans.

In this technology, the teacher noted that machines are able to do some of the simple to complex stuff that humans need to do on a regular basis.

She explained that even while technology replaces some jobs, they are creating new work in industries that many students cannot even imagine, and new ways to generate income.

“As such, the tour was very relevant and the students learned a lot, especially about the careers that are needed for the future,” the School of the Nations teacher said.

Meanwhile, General Manager of STARR Computer, Rehman Majeed, discussed topics with the students that surrounded the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, 3D Printing and Big Data.

Majeed noted that automation, digital platforms, and other innovations are changing the fundamental nature of work. Understanding these shifts can help policy makers, business leaders, and workers to move forward.

As such, he said students must understand that the technological changes occurring globally will reshape the workplace continually as it has already done over the past two centuries since the first Industrial Revolution.

Currently, he said the world is in the Fourth Industrial Revolution and this revolution is expected to impact all disciplines, industries, and economies.

This, he said, is characterised by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital and biological spheres, collectively referred to as cyber-physical systems.

The general manager noted that with the speed with which automation technologies are developing today, it means the scale at which they could disrupt the world of work is largely without precedent.

He explained that leaders and citizens must understand that this revolution will shape a future that works for all by putting people first, empowering them and constantly reminding “ourselves that all of these new technologies are first and foremost tools made by people for people.”

Majeed said the average person, based on technological developments, will change careers at least three to four times in their lifetime. Therefore, students need to learn how to be versatile and adaptable, especially in the age of technology.