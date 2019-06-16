Sharma commits to doing best in new portfolio

MINISTER Jaipaul Sharma said he is honoured to have been appointed to serve within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure.

Sharma, from July 1, will take up his new portfolio as Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, replacing Annette Ferguson who has been reappointed Minister within the Ministry of Communities with responsibility for Housing.

“I feel humbled, but at the same time, I also feel very honoured and privileged. I am grateful to H.E. Brigadier David Arthur Granger for giving me this opportunity to work along with Honourable Minister David Patterson and team in building our country’s much-needed infrastructures in my new portfolio as the Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure,” Sharma said on Saturday.

The outgoing junior finance minister said he will strive in every way to fulfil his duties to the best of his ability. “I am utterly committed to the service of our people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana,” he said.

According to Minister Sharma, he met with Minister Patterson last Friday. Minister Patterson shared his vision for the country’s infrastructural development with Minister Sharma.

On Friday, Patterson said since 2015, he was supported by Minister Annette Ferguson, “whose performance is one of the main reasons why the ministry has been able to deliver on its mandate.”

Minister Ferguson, who holds the portfolio of Minister within the Ministry of Communities, is one of several ministers who were shifted this year.

The move was made after several ministers, who hold dual citizenship, resigned from their posts as government honoured the court rulings made after the December 21, 2018 no-confidence motion.

Minister Sharma’s reassignment comes as President David Granger restructures his government.

Last April, President Granger appointed Member of Parliament, Haimraj Rajkumar, as Minister of Business. Rajkumar replaced his fellow Alliance For Change (AFC) colleague, Dominic Gaskin, who along with three other Ministers, resigned after it became public knowledge that dual citizens were prohibited from being in the National Assembly.

Dawn Hastings-Williams, who previously served as Minister within the Ministry of Communities, and recently as Minister of Public Affairs, was appointed Minister of State in the Ministry of the Presidency.

Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, an executive member of the Working Peoples’ Alliance (WPA) was appointed Minister of Public Service in the Ministry of the Presidency. Sarabo-Halley replaces Dr Rupert Roopnaraine while Carl Greenidge was replaced by Dr. Karen Cummings as Foreign Minister. Dr. Cummings was the junior health minister at the time of her reappointment.

Minister Simona Charles-Broomes is now the minister in the Ministry of the Presidency with responsibility for youth affairs. Broomes had served as Junior Minister within the Ministry of Natural Resources. It is her second reassignment since the government came to power. Broomes started off as Junior Minister of Social Protection.