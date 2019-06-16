NIS payments now possible via Mobile Money

MEMBERS of the public can now pay their National Insurance Scheme (NIS) contributions via the Guyana Telephone and Telegraph Company (GTT), Mobile Money App.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the two entities launched the arrangement on Saturday at the Giftland Mall and it was noted that it will benefit self-employed persons throughout Guyana.

The scheme focuses on two main activities which are the collection of contributions and the payment of benefits. General Manager, National Insurance Scheme (NIS), Holly Greaves mentioned that many self- employed persons pay their contributions late.

“This new app will assist persons, such as miners, who work in the hinterland areas, to pay their contributions on time. Many times, late payment is due to not having access to a NIS Office. Today, the National Insurance is pleased to be collaborating with Mobile Money with this initiative,” Greaves said.

She added that the 15th of every month is ‘contribution day’ and the outreach exercise is not just ordained to launch the payment app but will be open for payments of contribution, provide medical check-ups, facilitate collection of NIS card and pension queries, among other services.

Chairman of NIS, John Seeram, noted that the project was long overdue, stressing that the initiative is a step in the direction of efficiency.

“Cash resources will be received promptly by NIS; the customer no longer has to find his way to the Post Office and other organizations to remit money and, once we have our money promptly, our recoding process will be up to date,” Seeram explained.

He added that the NIS will soon observe best practices as other insurance schemes across the world. Seeram happily said the Money Mobile App will only take the NIS forward.

Mobile Money Guyana Manager, Nicola Dugan, said the collaboration with NIS will address a social need.

“GTT and NIS have a very long-standing relationship. All persons need to do is to download the Mobile Money App on the Smart phones from their App Store and as they top up credit, they can be able to pay their contributions,” Dugun explained.

She added that persons can visit the Giftland Mall during the period 13:00hrs to 21:00hrs on Saturday to get registered or visit the MMG Mobile Money website at mmg.gtt.co.gy.