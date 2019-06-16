Khalil siblings capture Squash Open titles

THE 2019 KFC Senior National Squash Championships concluded today at the Georgetown Club Ltd squash courts when champions were crowned.

With four of the categories being contested , the Khalil siblings created history by winning the Men’s and Women’s Open titles.

In the Men’s Open, Jason Ray Khalil came from two sets down to eventually wear down former champion, Nyron Joseph, and capture his first Men’s National title.

After losing a close first game 11 – 9 and then surrendering the second game 11 – 8, Jason Ray dug into his reserves and started playing more shots. He won the third game 11 – 3 and hung on to win the fourth game 11 – 8.

At the end of the fourth game, it was obvious that Nyron was the more tired of the two players and Jason Ray easily won the fifth game 11 – 2 to the delight of his many friends and supporters.

To reach the finals, both players had dropped one game with No 1 seed, Jason Ray, executing his game plan to perfection when he outlasted Shomari Wiltshire 11 – 3, 9 – 11, 11 – 8, 11 – 5.

No 2 seed, Nyron Joseph, even though losing the third game 11 – 4, never seemed in danger of losing the match against Regan Pollard. His victory was achieved 11 – 6, 11 – 9, 4 – 11, 11 – 0.

Shomari Wiltshire finished third as he used his well-rounded game to win in straight games against Regan Pollard 11 – 6, 13 – 11, 11 – 5.

In the Women’s Open, Ashley Khalil was again crowned national champion as she won a hard- fought four-game victory over Taylor Fernandes.

Ashley won the crucial first game 14 – 12, but Taylor bounced back to win the second game 11 – 8.

In the third game, Ashley played the bigger points better and won the game 11 – 5. She would eventually win another National title with an 11 – 8 win in the fourth game.

In the semi-finals played the previous evening, Ashley had beaten Abosaide Cadogan 11 – 3, 11 – 4, 11 – 1 and Taylor defeated Gabby Fraser 11 – 4, 11 – 3, 11 – 2.

Gabby Fraser finished third as she moved Abosaide Cadogan all around the court with her delicate boasts and drops and hard cross-court drives to eventually win 11 – 7,11 – 5, 11 – 9.

In the Men’s Classic Plate, Robert Fernandes rolled back the years and secured a victory over Peter Michael De Groot, thereby claiming fifth place.

Scores were 13 – 11, 11 – 9, 11 – 7 . They both reached the finals of this category with semi-final wins on Saturday evening. Robert had beaten Nicholas Naraine in four games with Nicholas conceding in the fourth game through an injury.

Scores were 9 – 11, 14 – 12, 12 – 10, 5 – 0 while Peter Michael had defeated Damien Da Silva 6 – 11, 14 – 12, 20 – 18, 11 – 3.

Kirsten Gomes won the Women’s Classic Plate when she defeated Lydia Fraser 11 – 9, 11 – 3, 11 – 4. Madison Fernandes finished third as she completely outclassed Teija Edwards, defeating her 11 – 2, 11 – 0, 11 – 0

Nicholas Verwey completed a fine tournament when he won the Men’s Plate with a comprehensive three game to love victory over Jonathan Antczak. Scores were 11 – 4, 11 – 8, 11 – 5. Nicholas had reached the finals when he beat Ian Mekdeci 11 – 6, 11 – 4, 11 – 4, while Jonathan had beaten Mohyryan Baksh 11 – 8, 11 – 8, 12 – 10. Ian Mekdeci finished third in the plate as he defeated Mohyryan Baksh 11 – 3, 11 – 2, 11 – 7.

In the Men’s Veterans Over- 50 matches played on Saturday evening , Garfield Wiltshire defeated Joe Mekdeci 11 – 4, 11 – 8, 11 – 6, while Medhi Ramdhani beat Tony Farnum 11 – 3, 11 – 5, 11 – 3.